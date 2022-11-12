3 New Juno Legal Members

>> InHouse Legal Opportunities Here
Jane Wright, Daniel Gilchrist and Luana D’Appollonio have been announced as the newest members to join the Juno Legal team.
Jane Wright has joined the Juno Legal team based in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. Jane is an experienced commercial and property lawyer across in-house legal and private practice.
She joins Juno from Southern Cross Healthcare where she was Sole Legal Counsel for nearly ten years. Jane started her career as a Summer Clerk at Minter Ellison Rudd Watts where she rose to the level of Senior Associate. As a Juno Lawyer, Jane is supporting Fletcher Building. Jane holds an LLB (Hons) and BA (English Literature) from the University of Auckland.
Daniel Gilchrist has joined as a Juno lawyer and is based in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. He is an experienced commercial and technology lawyer with a career spanning both private practice and in-house legal. Dan joins Juno from KPMG New Zealand where he was Associate General Counsel.
He started his career in private practice with Baldwins Intellectual Property and Minter Ellison Rudd Watts. He moved in-house as Legal Advisor at Sky UK, and joined Vector then Sky New Zealand as Senior Legal Counsel. As a Juno Lawyer, Dan is supporting NZ Rugby. He holds an LLB (Hons), BA (Film and Media) and MBA from The University of Auckland.
Luana D’Appollonio joins the growing Juno Legal team based in Te Wai Pounamu, the South Island.
She lives in Queenstown and is an experienced commercial and technology lawyer across private practice and in-house legal teams. She joins Juno from Expedia group where she worked as Corporate Counsel. Luana started her career at Morase Pitombo Advogados, Brazil, before moving to the UK to hold roles at BG Group and CMS Cameron McKenna LLP. In Aotearoa, she has been Senior Legal Counsel at Commerce Commission and Danone. As a Juno Lawyer, Luana is supporting Rakon. She holds an LLB (Hons) from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo, LLM from the University of Dundee and legal practicing qualification from Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington.