6 Qualities to Look For When Hiring a Criminal Defence Lawyer

When you’ve been accused of a crime, it can be an overwhelming situation, and for a fighting chance at getting the best possible outcome, you need to lawyer up.
Criminal defence lawyers are typically portrayed as the attornies who represent criminals but also innocent people who have been wrongfully accused. This is not something to take lightly, and you shouldn’t hire just anyone—you need a good criminal defence lawyer. But how do you know you’re hiring a good one?
What does a good criminal defence lawyer do?
A good criminal lawyer not only defends someone accused of a crime but also protects their rights, investigates the case, and builds a legal strategy around the facts to best defend their client. They’ll often have great negotiation skills, a passion for the law and a desire to see it adhered to, and the ability to effectively communicate the facts in a convincing manner to provoke a favourable result for their clients.
Qualities to Look for in a Criminal Defense Lawyer
Finding a quality criminal lawyer is important. You need to be able to trust that they’ll fight for you while maintaining their ethical integrity. With that in mind, here are some qualities to look for in a criminal defence lawyer before you hire one:
- Extensive knowledge of criminal law in Australia
Firstly, a good criminal lawyer should have an extensive knowledge of Australian criminal law and practical court experience in cases similar to yours. In addition to knowing the law, they should also know how it’s applied in your state or territory, as some prosecutors may apply it differently where the law allows. If you can find a lawyer with experience in the area and some degree of comfort with the judges and prosecutors, your chances of a successful defence improve.
- A good work ethic and high levels of preparation
We’ll let you answer this one. Would you like a lawyer who sometimes shoots from the hip or thoroughly prepares for your case? While Harvey Spector in Suits may make shooting from the hip seem professional, this isn’t the kind of lawyer you want in your corner.
A good criminal lawyer should have a flawless work ethic and a keen eye for the details. They should show up to court prepared, having covered all their bases and ready to offer you the best legal defence they can.
- Great attention to detail
The law is an intricate, detailed endeavour and, as such, criminal lawyers need to be meticulous, paying close attention to detail as that’s where they’re likely to find the answers to provide you with the best defence.
A criminal defensive lawyer’s job is to prove that the prosecution’s case has flaws. This can only be done by vigorously going through the details. Lawyers who focus too much on the bigger picture tend to miss the smaller details, which could be equally important.
- Good negotiation skills
This is a standard for lawyers anywhere. Essentially, you need a criminal defence lawyer who is good at negotiating and who can be very persuasive when they need to be. Depending on the severity of your case, your lawyer may need to persuade the judge, the prosecutor, and, if it’s a trial, the jury of your innocence. In addition to that, in some cases, they also need to be able to negotiate for a more favourable sentence if the outcome of the trial isn’t ideal.
- Decisive decision-making skills
An indecisive lawyer is an unreliable one. When you hire a lawyer, you need them to have confidence in the legal advice they give you and the decisions they make on your behalf. That means they need to know the outcome of different legal strategies and what decisions they should make as they take strategies for your case. A lawyer with a track record of making bad decisions might give you the wrong advice, which could cost you both financially and physically.
- Discretion
Criminal cases can be complicated and, at times, dangerous. For that reason, criminal defence lawyers need to practice a high level of discretion about who they represent and the details of that case. You need to trust that your lawyer won’t talk about your case to others or allow any sensitive information to leak that could put your defence at risk. Essentially, you need to trust that they won’t break attorney-client privilege.
Looking for a good criminal defence lawyer?
Donnelly Law Group has been practising for just over three decades and is one of the best law firms in Australia. They have helped thousands of clients in and around Queensland with revolutionary legal strategies to combat their criminal charges. With a criminal lawyer from Donelly Law Group in your corner, your chances of a successful defence go up considerably.
Final Thoughts
Ethically, a lawyer’s standpoint should always be to uphold and fight for the law. In a criminal defence lawyer’s role, their job would be to ensure that the law doesn’t wrongfully impact an individual’s life with a conviction that’s too harsh or wrong altogether. Therefore, they need to have the skills to defend their clients, including a solid knowledge of the law, a strong work ethic, meticulous attention to detail, and all the other skills necessary to be a successful lawyer.
Source: Donnelly Law Group, Brisbane, QL