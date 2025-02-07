White & Case Continues M&A Expansion in New York with the Addition of Four New Partners

Global law firm White & Case LLP has expanded its Global Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Practice with the addition of four new partners in New York. The group is led by Richard Brand, a recognized market leader in advising clients on complex strategic matters, governance and shareholder engagement as well as public and private M&A, and includes partners Kiran Kadekar, Erica Hogan and Jaye Kasper.
“Richard and his team join our market-leading M&A, public company advisory and activism practices based across the US, Europe and Asia,” said White & Case Chair, Heather McDevitt. “They bring an exceptional track record of success in numerous high-profile matters that will support our US-focused growth strategy, and further solidify our status as the preeminent global firm advising shareholders, corporations and boards on M&A, complex corporate governance and activism matters.”
Brand, Kadekar, Hogan and Kasper bring a broad and sophisticated M&A and shareholder engagement practice with extensive experience in advising on takeover preparedness and defense, high-leverage corporate strategic matters and securities offerings, as well as on complex domestic and cross-border public and private M&A transactions.
“Shareholder activism remains at record levels, and companies, boards and their stakeholders are navigating fast-changing dynamics that are integral to their success,” said Kimberly Petillo-Décossard, Co-Head of White & Case’s Global M&A Practice. “With Richard and his team on board, we’re well positioned to take advantage of this market growth as we further enhance White & Case as the destination firm to advise on the most high-stakes situations in the market.”
Michael Deyong, Co-Head of White & Case’s Global M&A Practice added: “Richard and his team have an unmatched reputation for their sophisticated understanding of the shareholder engagement landscape and their ability to find innovative, commercial solutions for their clients. They will be an important asset as we continue to strengthen our world-class bench of M&A lawyers to meet growing market demand.”
Richard Brand added: “I have long admired White & Case’s global strength in high-stakes M&A, governance and activism for both corporations and their shareholders. I am thrilled to collaborate with my new partners and look forward to creating the leading global practice for complex corporate strategic matters.”
For the eighth straight year, White & Case’s Global M&A Practice ranked in the top 10 law firms globally both by deal value and deal volume in 2024 according to Mergermarket. The Firm was also ranked as the top global elite law firm for activist shareholder representation in Europe and Asia-Pacific in Bloomberg’s 2024 Global Activism League Tables, marking the fifth consecutive year that the Firm has achieved this ranking.