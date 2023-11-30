Former Kirkland’s Tech lawyer Moves to Paul, Weiss

The ongoing lateral moves of lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis to Paul Weiss in London continues, following the major law talent moves that LawFuel has previously reported.
The latest move involves and IP and technology lawyer, John Patten, who has joined Paul Weiss. The firm’s press statement is carried below –
Paul, Weiss Adds IP and Technology Transactions Partner in London
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that John Patten, a specialist in intellectual property and technology transactions, will be joining the firm in the Corporate Department, resident in London. Patten advises clients on the technology, IP and data components of a variety of complex commercial and corporate transactions, as well as on data protection compliance in relation to European data privacy laws.
“John has a stellar track record advising on some of the most complex technology transactions across Europe,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “We are excited to welcome him into our partnership and bring his unique capabilities into our growing London office.”
“John is an exceptionally talented IP and technology partner,” said Roger Johnson, global co-chair of the M&A practice and co-head of the London office. “He has advised leading global private equity firms on their most complex M&A transactions and is a key addition to our full-service and elite partner bench in London.”
Patten has advised some of the largest and most sophisticated private equity firms and their portfolio companies on the navigation of standalone IP and technology transactions and the IP and technology aspects of corporate transactions in a number of sectors and industries, including life sciences, software, media, gaming, entertainment, fashion and more. He has extensive experience negotiating intellectual property, technology and data-driven commercial contracts and has also advised on aspects of European healthcare regulations.
Some of his recent representations include advising EQT on the recommended cash offer of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC; WHP Global on its acquisition of a majority interest in G-Star RAW; BC Partners and Dümmen Orange on the sale of Quick Plug; Bain Capital on its acquisition of ITP Aero from Rolls-Royce; Warburg Pincus on the acquisition of Minesoft; Patient Square Capital on the IP arrangements relating to its investment in Apollo Therapeutics, a portfolio-based biopharmaceutical company; Thoma Bravo and its portfolio company J.D. Power on its investment in Autovista Group; Montagu Private Equity on the acquisition of the Education Software Solutions business of Capita plc and on the agreement to invest in ParentPay; and Fox Corporation on the joint venture with Gordon Ramsay to jointly form new production entity Studio Ramsay Global.
Patten earned his B.A. in Biological Sciences, with first class honors, from Magdalen College at the University of Oxford; his LL.B. in Law, with distinction, from the University of Law; and his Postgraduate Diploma in Intellectual Property Law and Practice, with distinction, from the University of Oxford. He is admitted to practice as a Solicitor of England and Wales.
The Paul, Weiss Intellectual Property & Technology Transactions Practice brings together corporate lawyers with technical and legal expertise across all types of IP asset classes, with a strong understanding of how IP assets fit into the overall deal structure. The firm leverages this knowledge to address our clients’ critical intellectual property needs, devising transactional strategies to identify opportunities and unlock the hidden value of intangible assets.