Your Online Law Degree Was Not in Vain, Here’s Why

Law is a very in-demand, yet demanding profession. To get a law degree, one typically needs about seven years, from being accepted to college to passing the bar exam. This is why for many people, an online law degree seems a lot more reasonable.
One thing you should consider, though, is the nature of your degree. A Master of Legal Studies is an excellent program, yet it will not prepare you for the bar exam. If legal practice is your goal, consider a Master of Laws (LL.M.) or a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree.
Still, in some states, like California, you are allowed to take the bar exam, even with the Master of Legal Studies. Let’s dive deeper and see what opportunities this degree can offer you.
Legal Practice
As we’ve just mentioned, California allows online law school graduates to take the bar exam. If you pass it, you can practice the law and become an attorney along with offline school graduates. You can also give legal advice remotely – online or over the phone. Many people may need their contracts reviewed or use your consulting services. It’s faster and more convenient than going to a physical office.
Compliance Work
Every other company has a compliance officer these days. The bigger the operation, the more airtight the contracts have to be. Sometimes, employees may be breaking the law, or in other cases, a boss may not know how to file taxes correctly. This is when a compliance officer is extremely useful.
This work can also be done on a freelance basis. You may be hired to go over the company’s files, contracts with vendors or employers and see to it that everything is done according to the law. This job can also be done online and remotely, so even more convenience and free time!
Paralegal
A paralegal’s work may often be disregarded or overshadowed by the attorneys, but it doesn’t make it any less important or valuable. Paralegals normally communicate with clients, help draft files, contracts and other documents, and conduct legal research. With an online law degree, you may start looking for a job as a paralegal right away. To expand your education, you can also complete additional certifications, such as the NALA’s Certified Paralegal (CP) exam.
Human Resources
You may be surprised, but many HR professionals choose to get an additional law degree. Apart from the usual HR practices, it’s good to be fluent in employment law and compliance. So, if you’re a people person, have strong communication skills and enjoy conflict resolution as much as you enjoy paperwork, this might be the perfect job for you!
An HR professional in the US makes an average of $73,918, and the top performers can rack up to $116,500 yearly. A law degree, even if online, makes you a more valuable candidate for an HR position and, hence, can land you a place among the top earners.
Non-Profit Work
Sure, if you’re chasing riches, you may not be interested in this section. Yet, someone with a degree in law who is not only after money is a high-value employee for non-profit organizations and even governmental work.
NGOs always need lawyers to stand up for the public interest, environmental law, consumer protection or civil rights. This type of work can be extremely fulfilling; if you’re lucky, it may even be paid. Working for a non-profit can help you fulfill your childhood dream of protecting animals. Alternatively, you can become a public defender and help those who can’t afford a lawyer.
Legal Tech And Consulting
If you have an IT background, you have an incredible niche right in front of you. Legal technology is a booming area that not only pays well but also helps people greatly. Working in law tech means developing software for any legal process, like law firms or departments, to facilitate communication, filing systems and other processes.
This job could also involve testing, communications, or being a project manager, so make sure your people skills are just as good as your knowledge of the law. These skills will also be vital if you opt for a consulting position. Advising companies on legal matters, best practices and risk mitigation requires just as much communication as legal knowledge.
Freelance Work
There’s lots of freelance legal work you can do with an online degree. For one, it’s all the options mentioned above, but on a freelance basis. Many companies and individuals need legal advice but aren’t willing to pay a full-time lawyer. This is why they opt to hire a freelancer. You can look for those jobs at all the normal freelancing resources or more specific law-oriented sites. LinkedIn is also a great resource for that.
As a freelance layer, you could also try your hand at writing. Many companies and websites need their policies, terms of use and other legal pages updated or written from scratch. Legalese is the main language of communication on these documents, so they must be written by a lawyer. If you enjoy writing, consider applying for these jobs as well.
Wrapping Up
Even though your parents may think an online law degree is useless, it’s definitely not true. You can do a whole lot of different jobs with a Master of Law Studies received online. Getting this degree is just about as hard as the offline one, and if you opt to take the bar exam, you will have the same credentials as the other lawyers.
So, don’t miss out on all the opportunities you get with this amazing degree, and good luck finding your dream job!