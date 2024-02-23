Allen & Overy Welcome Five Finance Lawyers From Milbank Ahead of Shearman Merger

Allen & Overy (A&O) has enlisted a team of five structured finance attorneys based in London, recruited from the American competitor Milbank, in anticipation of its upcoming merger with Shearman & Sterling.
The move is a welcome change from the lawyers who have left A&O prior to the Shearman merger, which we recently reported.
The new firm, to be named A&O Shearman, will be a legal behemoth, having nearly 4,000 lawyers across 48 offices globally and combined revenues of around $3.5 billion.
Heading the team is partner John Goldfinch and the team moving to the firm includes two senior associates and two associates, specializes in diverse aspects of structured finance, securitization, and derivatives.
Goldfinch’s expertise particularly centers on the CLO and related markets. Noteworthy projects from his tenure at Milbank include advising the National Bank of Greece on mining project financing and assisting Spain’s Werfen in its $2 billion acquisition of the US diagnostics business Immucor from TPG. Goldfinch also played a key role in advising Greek lender Attica Bank on the sale of its securitized NPL portfolio to US private equity firm Pimco.
A&O highlighted that global private capital client revenue had surged by over 60 percent in the last two years, citing Goldfinch’s recruitment as instrumental in supporting continued growth in this sector.
The firm press release:
David Lucking, global head of International Capital Markets (ICM)
