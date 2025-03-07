Are You Aware About Degloving Injuries in Car Accidents? Consult a Car Accident Lawyer for Assistance

If you have suffered from a car accident in San Diego, then it is evident that you would experience a wide spectrum of injuries, which can be minor, severe, or even life-altering. Among the different types of injuries, the most catastrophic is degloving, which is quite complex regarding medical challenges. Thus, it becomes essential to recognize the characteristics and cause of the degloving injury and the treatment options. So, let’s learn from a car accident attorney how to prevent such injuries and the management procedures.
What Is a Degloving Injury?
When you face a car accident, a skillion occurs, where the top layer of the skin of the underlying tissues gets separated forcefully from the deeper structures. This type of injury, in which the skin and tissues get separated from muscle bones and other connective tissues, is termed degloving injury. These types of injuries are only caused when you face a traumatic event. It is similar to removing gloves from the hand; thus, it is named degloving. If you go through such an injury, it not only causes severe pain but also can lead to excessive blood loss and infection or become life-threatening.
Common Causes of Degloving Injuries in Car Accidents
Degloving injuries are only caused when you have to face a high-impact or shear-forced trauma. There are several reasons which can lead to such an injury, such as:
- If the car rolls over, your limbs get trapped or dragged against the road surface, causing skin avulsion.
- If you get ejected from the vehicle and caught on hard surfaces, it can also lead to an injury due to tearing force.
- If a pedestrian gets stuck by a vehicle and is dragged along the roadway, this can also lead to degloving injuries.
The severity of the injury is generally associated with the speed of the vehicle involved and the nature of the accident.
Types of Degloving Injuries
There are two categories of degloving injuries, such as:
- Open Degloving Injury
In this type of injury, visible wounds are visible as the skin is torn away. The underlying tissues are also exposed, and a flap of skin is either partially attached to the area or completely detached.
- Closed Degloving Injury
In this type of injury, the skin remains intact, but the underlying tissues are separated from the fascia, leading to internal bleeding. It can also cause hematoma formation, making the diagnosis and treatment quite challenging.
Summing it Up
If you have suffered degloving injuries due to a car accident, then it would not only increase the medical expenses but also cause loss of income and long-term rehabilitation. Thus, you need to get compensation for these damages with the help of legal action. The case is complex, and only an experienced attorney can help you navigate the legal aspects and advocate on your behalf. They can significantly help you to recover financially and improve your quality of life.
