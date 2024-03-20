Big Law Promotions: Slaughters Cut Promotions Back

Slaughter and May has promoted five lawyers to partner across its London and Brussels offices, half the number promoted in 2022 and the lowest promotion round numbers since 2021 in a reflection of a weaker market for legal services at present.
With over 550 lawyers, Slaughter and May is very much one of the LawFuel Prestige Law List members but unlike many of its Magic Circle rivals it has shunned major overseas expansion with its base being very much in London and preferring to use overseas associated firms for networking and client referrals and who will not be competing with the firm.
Highly lucrative, Slaughter and May is one big law firm that have also recently cracked down on those professionals who are reluctant to return to the office, as we reported earlier this year.
The promoted partners are
Alexander Chadd – Competition (Brussels)
Ross Francis-Pike – Disputes and Investigations (London)
Aleezeh Liaqat – Private Equity (London)
Tom Peacock – Financial Institutions (London)
Tina Zhuo – Competition (London)