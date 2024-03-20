Big Law Bites: No Second Chances For Newbie Lawyers At Clifford Chance

It’s a tough life at the big law firms, but for young lawyers seeking a seat at the big law table they are having it removed from them by one major firm – Clifford Chance.
The reason? They failed the UK Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) which has seen four Clifford Chance trainees have their contract offers revoked because they failed the SQE on the their first go.
Legal Cheek reported:
Magic Circle giant Clifford Chance has revoked the training contract offers of future trainees who recently failed the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE). Legal Cheek understands that the firm contacted around four future trainees to inform them that their TC offers had been rescinded because they failed to pass SQE1 on the first attempt.
It is believed some students missed out by just a few marks. Members of the firm’s HR team apparently delivered the bad news via a phone call last week and…included advice on what students can do next as well as career consultancy support.
A ‘take no prisoners’ call on the part of Clifford Chance – no second chances.