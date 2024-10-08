BigHand Wins Enterprise Award at the American Legal Technology Awards 2024 

BigHand is proud to announce its win in the Enterprise category at the prestigious American Legal Technology Awards 2024.
Described as the Oscars of legal innovation, the American Legal Technology Awards annually recognize pioneers in legal technology, honoring individuals, companies, and products that advance and modernize the legal industry.
The award recognized the impact of several of BigHand’s innovative products, including BigHand Resource Management, BigHand Matter Pricing, and BigHand Impact Analytics. With features such as real-time visibility of team skillsets, availability and costs, AI-enabled timecard analysis, and matter budget tracking, BigHand’s solutions enable firms to make informed decisions that drive efficiency, enhance client service, and support their growth objectives.
Tom Martin, co-founder of the American Legal Technology Awards, emphasized the significance of BigHand’s win, stating, “BigHand made bold statements about the product’s use of AI to help law firms manage profitability, enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and optimize resource allocation, and BigHand included metrics, customer quotes, and specific examples as evidence of the product’s success.”
BigHand CEO Sam Toulson also commented on the achievement: “Winning this award is a testament to BigHand’s dedication to developing innovative solutions that empower law firms to meet the challenges of today’s legal landscape. We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our efforts.”
This award follows another major win for BigHand in 2024, after Catherine Krow was honored with the Champion in Diversity Award at the LegalWeek Leaders in Law Tech Awards earlier this year.
In addition to these wins, BigHand has been shortlisted for several other prestigious awards this year, including:
- British Business Excellence Awards: Technology Company of the Year and Business Enabler of the Year
- UK IT Industry Awards: Vendor of the Year
- British Legal Technology Awards: Inclusion and Diversity in Legal Services
- UK Business Tech Awards: Tech Company of the Year and Transformation Through Technology
More details about the American Legal Tech Awards and the list of 2024 winners are featured on Artificial Lawyer.