 CLIO Report Shows Law Firm AI is Leading To an ‘Adapt or Get Left Behind’ Situation

CLIO AI Report Results
A new Clio report reveals that AI adoption among legal professionals has skyrocketed from just 19 percent in 2023 to 79 percent in 2024. This dramatic surge signals a fundamental reimagining of law firm operations and the very nature of legal work itself.
The Clio Legal Trends Report’s implications of this AI revolution are profound with up to 74 percent of hourly billable tasks – including information gathering and data analysis – that could potentially be automated.
The looming disruption threatens to upend traditional law firm business models built on the billable hour. As AI slashes the time required for routine legal work, firms clinging to hourly billing may see their revenues plummet.
Forward-thinking law firms are already pivoting towards more flexible billing options like flat fees to capture the value of their services in an AI-powered world.
Clients are increasingly supportive of this shift, with 70 percent either preferring or neutral towards firms leveraging AI.
The message is clear: adapt or risk being left behind.
Elusive Adoption
Yet despite the breakneck pace of AI adoption, with many larger firms moving to appoint specialist AI executives and tech experts, universal implementation remains elusive. Only 8 percent of firms report adopting AI across all operations, while 21 percent have resisted adoption entirely.
For the holdouts, uncertainty about AI’s benefits and concerns over reliability are the primary barriers.
Those embracing AI are turning to a mix of generic tools like ChatGPT and specialized legal platforms for research and document drafting[1]. As these technologies mature, they promise to free lawyers from mundane tasks and allow greater focus on high-value work like strategy and client relationships.
The automation potential varies widely across roles. The survey shows that 81 percent of legal secretaries’ and administrative assistants’ tasks could be automated, compared to 57 percent of lawyers’ work.
This disparity hints at the profound workforce shifts that may lie ahead.
As AI streamlines operations, law firms may need to recalibrate their business development strategies.
The ability to handle more clients efficiently will require a stronger emphasis on marketing to sustain growtTech-savvy firms are already reaping the rewards, with above-average productivity linked to higher technology and marketing investments.
Yet amidst this technological upheaval, the human element of law practice remains paramount.
AI is certainly here to both stay – and change the very way legal services are delivered. But the human element remains a key component and humans’ main role right now is to ensure AI systems and processes are implemented to deliver the very best ‘human’ results for lawyers and clients alike.
Clio Legal Trends Key Insights
The 2024 Legal Trends Report from Clio offers several key insights into the current state and future of the legal industry:
Artificial Intelligence in Law
AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of the legal industry[1]. The report examines how AI adoption has increased and where it’s being utilized within law firms. It also explores the potential impact of AI on hourly work and client perceptions regarding lawyers’ use of AI technology.
Flat Fee Billing
The report investigates the advantages of flat fee billing in law practices. It addresses when flat fee billing is appropriate, its importance to clients, and how it can improve administrative efficiencies within law firms.
Marketing and Client Engagement
A significant finding is that law firms are underperforming in marketing and client engagement[1]. The report highlights:
- The difficulty clients face in contacting lawyers
- How law firms are missing out on potential referrals
- The role of technology in improving client communication and driving revenue
Law Firm Expenses and Growth
The report analyzes law firm expenses and their relation to growth, focusing on:
- The increase in technology spending
- Investments that offer the greatest benefits for law firms
- Areas where firms are investing the most resources
Research Methodology
The Legal Trends Report is based on robust analyses and findings, utilizing:
- Multi-modal research methodologies
- Insights from one of the largest industry datasets, drawing from aggregated and anonymized data of tens of thousands of legal professionals
- Expert analysis by a team of data analysts, researchers, and industry professionals[1]
This comprehensive approach allows the report to provide unique insights into law firm efficiencies, hourly rates, and other key metrics for success in the legal profession[1].