18 Aedeen Boadita-Cormican

Rising Power

Acting Treasury solicitor following the departure of former Legal Counsel Jeremy Salmond, the Cambridge qualified former ACC General Counsel and Company Secretary is well placed to find her role confirmed.

Formerly with Crown Law and hailing from Ireland, she came to New Zealand in 2008 after working as a barrister in London and then in-house for a Kuwait oil company.

She is well connected within Government circles as well as playing an active role in local affairs, serving as school trustee (she has four daughters) and as trustee on the Brain Cancer Trust.

An active member of Counsel in Concert, which has been running since 2009, a choir and orchestra are comprised of lawyers from throughout the Wellington region and law staff from Crown Law.

Latest Posts