New Entrant – Managing one of the ‘Golden Triangle’ top 3 law firms sees Andrew Petersen hit the List following his appointment as Bell Gully Chair this year.
Petersen, who heads the firm’s projects and real estate division, replaces Anna Buchly (below) who had been firm Chair for three years and its first-ever woman chair. She remains a power figure but departs the top 50 in the list following her stepping down from the former position.
He has been with the firm for 20 years following his stint with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in 2003 and following a ‘scary’ COVID year is intent on taking the firm forward as what he has said is one of the best firms in the country.
Working with managing partner Haydn Wong, Petersen