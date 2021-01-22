Another Law Firm Dumps The Trump Legal Work

Law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius previously handled tax law representation for former president Donald Trump and his company have said they will stop representing him and the company.

This follows other law firms who are distancing themselves from Trump and his companies. The most recent prior to Morgan Lewis has been Syfarth Shaw who recently said they would no longer work with The Trump Organization, saying they were working with another law firm to ensure a ‘smooth transition’ for th legal work.

WST report that the firm is currently dealing with the New York attorney general’s office over documents related to its work for the Trump business, the Trump Organization. Led by Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, the office is conducting a civil-fraud probe into Mr. Trump’s financial dealings.

“We have had a limited representation of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump in tax-related matters,” a Morgan Lewis spokeswoman said. “For those matters not already concluded, we are transitioning as appropriate to other counsel.”

Other corporates, including banks, have pulled away from the Trump brand, fearing repercussions for their own businesses by having an association with Trump and his businesses.

The law firms fear client backlash and issues with their image and recruitment and law retention rates.