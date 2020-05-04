Artificial Intelligence Risk? What Does 2020 Hold

15 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Clifford Chance – Artificial intelligence (AI) creates huge opportunities for businesses globally across all sectors. However, the use of AI also brings the potential for significant legal, ethical and reputational exposure. Recently we have seen global regulators grappling with these risks, with the announcement of a vast number of legal developments, including the publication of legislation and ethical guidelines. Civil courts have been active too, with several recent judgments addressing liability for AI.

In this review we consider some of the emerging global themes and highlight recent international developments. We also explore what 2020 is likely to mean for the global regulatory outlook and the steps businesses should be taking now to minimise the risks arising from their use of AI.

Download the report here