Big Law Salary Scale Update – What Are The Law Firms Paying?

We update the Big Law salary scale across multiple law firms and over the main jurisdictions.

Update us too with the latest on law firm salary changes – email us at [email protected]

The hike in salary rates for law firm associates in the US and UK have made headlines for what appears to be eye-watering rates for first year associates, a battle in London lead by the US-based law firms but now encompassed by many of the London law firms, while the US law firms saw the salary scale hitting new highs following Millbank’s lifting of the rate to $205,000, since equalled or even exceeded by other firms.

The ongoing salary wars continues to put pressure on some firms’ bottom lines, but also on the associates receiving the good news as they earn higher incomes and face often intense competition and wearying hours at work.

Remember that the rates outlined in this coverage does not include (unless stated) the bonus payments that are made by the firms, both for overall performance and also for pandemic-related and other specific criteria as provided by the law firms.

Latest US Law Firm Salary Scale News

Davis Polk – Class of 2021: $202.5,000

Davis Polk pay scale according to Glass Door –

Associate salaries – 96 salaries reported $225,505/yr Foreign Legal Associate salaries – 85 salaries reported $190,253/yr Legal Consultant salaries – 53 salaries reported $203,833/yr Legal Assistant salaries – 22 salaries reported $51,045/yr

Michelman & Robinson, the LA-based law firm is boosting its new associate salary scale to $230,000, which exceeds the Big Law pay rates and takes effect from 2022, awarding salary by ‘level’ rather than class, according to a report at Reuters. The salary increase will rise to $450,000 for ‘level eight’ associates.

The starting point of the new scale at 70-plus-lawyer Michelman & Robinson sits $25,000 higher than the current prevailing first-year salary at many of the nation’s largest law firms.

Skadden – As one of the largest law firms in the country, Skaddens have also appropriately lifted their pay rates. According to AbovetheLaw the 2020 intake is showing a pay rate of $205,000. The figures from ATL are below –

2020: $205,000

2019: $215,000

2018: $240,000

2017: $275,000

2016: $305,000

2015: $330,000

2014: $350,000

2013+: $365,000

Latest UK Law Firm Salary Scale News

Clifford Chance has changed its base salary for NQs to £100,000 a year, according to its graduate recruitment website in June 2021. NQs could earn more depending on discretionary bonus levels.

Previously, the highest compensation an NQ could receive, including bonus, was £100,000. paid them that amount but it included a bonus.

The Clifford Chance pay scale according to Glass Door –

Job Title Salary Attorney salaries – 40 salaries reported $228,611/yr Associate salaries – 31 salaries reported $236,220/yr Associate Attorney salaries – 9 salaries reported $243,605/yr Law Clerk salaries – 8 salaries reported $131,824/yr

Latest Australian Law Firm Salary Scale News

Thomson Greer is to lift its lawyer salaries by 10 per cent, according to Law.com

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.