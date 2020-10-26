Boies Schiller Rises In Recent Chambers UK Guide

Boies Schiller Flexner’s London office has risen to Band 4 in the Banking Litigation category, and to Band 5 in the International Arbitration: Commercial Arbitration category, in the recently published Chambers UK guide.

The firm was also ranked in the Litigation category for the first time, coming in at Band 6. Among individual rankings, Managing Partner Natasha Harrison rose to Band 3 from Band 4 in Commercial and Corporate Litigation, and Partner Kenneth Beale rose to Band 5 from Recognized Practitioner in International Arbitration: Commercial Arbitration.

In Litigation, Chambers reported that Boies Schiller Flexner’s London team “offers an impressive combination of providing sharp, highly commercial and strategic advice with a genuinely lovely, diverse and talented team.”

In Banking Litigation, a client reported that the team “picked up the work very quickly, understood it and got to the heart of the matter successfully.” Another client noted that “The lawyers are excellent and very personable to deal with.” Natasha Harrison is “a very impressive lawyer and a very big player in the market.” Partner Fiona Huntriss “is really good with clients and displays utter confidence in her professional presentation.” Another client noted that “she has a real litigator’s head on her shoulders and can make the judgment of when to settle and when to fight.”

In Financial Crime: Corporates, Chambers reported that partner Matt Getz “has an encyclopedic knowledge, sees the issue in its commercial context and has good, sound judgement.”

In Commercial & Corporate Litigation, Natasha Harrison is described as “very detailed in her approach and stays very involved in a case.”

For Public International Law Partner, Dominic Roughton, maintaining his Band 2 ranking, is described as “fantastic; clients are very impressed with him.”

And, in International Arbitration: Commercial Arbitration, the team is noted as “very professional, client-friendly, knowledgeable and commercial,” adding that the lawyers are “very good at presenting a strong case.” Kenneth Beale is described as “phenomenal. He’s fantastic to work with, great with clients, and digests complex details into layperson’s terms.” Dominic Roughton is “an unbelievably good lawyer and communicates extremely well.”