As Auckland Crown Prosecutor, Brian Dickey commands a lofty position on the List. A range of prosecutions including the prosecution of Eli Epiha who killed police officer Matthew Hunt and was also convicted of intending to kill a second officer.

A range of major crime prosecutions have seen Dickey appear regularly in the headlines, but it was also the report from the recently annointed Aotearoa Lawyers Workers Union (ALWU) which found that among their recipients over 90 per cent of the respondents from Dickey’s Meredith Connell firm had experienced mental health issues.

Certainly the work place at Meredith Connell has been busy.

The cutbacks in the Crown prosecution services and the establishment of a new office to service the South Auckland area under Natalie Walker saw some hard times for Meredith Connell.

Nevertheless, the role as chief prosecutor in New Zealand’s largest city continues to provide a high enough profile for the son of a country teacher who had grown up watching Rumpole and LA Law, but had little real-life experience of lawyers prior to studying law at Otago Law School.

Among the higher profile cases recently handled have been the killing of a two-old-child and a Grey Lynn Dairy stabbling.

With well over 300 trials under his belt, his other passion is horse racing following a childhood spent with grandparents and others at Waikato race tracks.

He also owns a bay gelding Gravano with barrister Paul Wicks QC, which at last count had won five races at Ellerslie.

