California Academy of Appellate Lawyers Elects New Officers

The California Academy of Appellate Lawyers is pleased to announce that the following officers have been elected for the 2020-21 term:
–Kirk Jenkins of San Francisco, President
–Raymond A. Cardozo of Reed Smith LLP in San Francisco, First Vice President
–Michael G. Colantuono of Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, PC in Pasadena and Grass Valley, Second Vice President
–Laurie J. Hepler of Greines, Martin, Stein & Richland LLP in San Francisco, Secretary-Treasurer.
Founded in 1972, the Academy is the nation’s oldest lawyers’ organization dedicated to appellate practice. Our members are California lawyers with substantial appellate experience, who are elected to membership after rigorous scrutiny of their reputation, character, and appellate advocacy skills.
