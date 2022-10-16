Defections See Hogan Lovells Close Perth Office

The partner defections that hit Hogan Lovells has seen the firm close its office in Perth.

Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 150 ... Please enable JavaScript Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 150 Stores

The Anglo-American legal giant opened its office in 2015 following its Australian launch, hiring lawyers from Linklaters. However the Perth-based mining partner Matthew Johnson has been hired by Allen & Overy. Johnson originally joined the firm from Clayton Utz and following the departure of former partner Tim Lester who set up a corporate advisory firm with his wife, also a Hogan Lovells partner.

‘We have been reviewing our Australia operations in recent months and have determined that our clients and the sectors that we support in the region will be better served from a consolidated base in Sydney,’ the firm said in a statement.

‘We will be winding down our Perth office in the coming months and supporting our people through this transition. We are proud of our work and achievements throughout the country and we remain committed to serving our clients through our Sydney office, under the leadership of our Australia managing partner, Scott Harris.’

Lester and his wife had jointly lead the Australian office of the firm until 2018.