DLA Piper NZ Appoints Two Senior Lawyers

DLA Piper is pleased to announce the appointments of two Senior Associates, Kierra Parker and Jacob Nutt.

Kierra, who has been practising in Melbourne while completing her Masters in Environmental Law, is welcomed back to DLA Piper having been with the firm for 3 years previously. She specialises in Resource Management, litigation in particular, and has extensive experience in court, mainly on behalf of local government.

“I came from a culture & heritage background originally” explains Kierra. “I did a Bachelor of Arts alongside my law degree focusing on archaeology and history, and the job I got straight out of university was working as in-house counsel for Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. I moved into environmental work through culture & heritage, which I still have a passion for, alongside an interest in sustainability.”

Jacob, ranked as a ‘Rising Star’ for Banking and Finance in New Zealand by the Legal 500 Asia Pacific, joins the Banking and Finance team in Auckland. He brings with him a depth of experience in all aspects of transactional and regulatory banking and financial services law from his private practice background. His ability to deliver an innovative and commercially focussed client experience is strengthened by recent secondments to the in-house legal teams of a major bank and a leading consumer finance provider.

“I like working in the fast-paced environment of deal structuring and execution”, says Jacob. “I enjoy building enduring client relationships, and I am excited to become a trusted adviser to clients of DLA Piper.”

Kierra’s return and Jacob’s appointment signal a further strengthening of the global law firms’ breadth and depth of expertise in the Resource Management and Banking and Finance practice areas.

On returning to DLA Piper, Kierra notes, “the thing I like most about the firm is its leadership. It has an outstanding record of bringing women through to the top ranks, and its hierarchy is less rigid and more flexible than in some other law firms. They don’t try and fit you into a box.”

Jacob adds, “I’ve found DLA Piper to be an instantly collegial and supportive environment and I love the global reach of the firm, and the unique possibilities that opens up for me.”

Country Managing Partner of DLA Piper in New Zealand, Laura Scampion, says “We are so fortunate to have the considerable talents of Kierra and Jacob in our ranks. The value they bring to DLA Piper and our clients will no doubt become clear as they step into their new roles.”

