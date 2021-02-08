Does The Multi-Billion Dollar Smartmatic Defamation Brief Against FOX & Others Show Some Legal Power Writing?

If lawyers needed to read a brief written with a certain hard-biting verve then they need look no further than the Smartmatic defamation case filed against Fox News, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell.

Smartmatic are an election tech company, based in Florida and run by Antonio Mugica (pictured below) who were the subject of the fake news on election rigging, although they only actually provided Los Angeles County with technology for the 2020 election.

No matter, the misinformation resulted in a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox, Rudy and co. – see their press release on LawFuel here.

But it was the pleadings that caught our eye as much as the lawsuit claim itself.

Starting with the proposition that the ‘earth is round’ it goes on . .

The Earth is round. Two plus two equals four. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States. The election was not stolen, rigged, or fixed. These are facts. They are demonstrable and irrefutable. Smartmatic Brief

The lawyers representing Smartmatic in its $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell tried their first defamation case just four years ago when they won the so-called ‘pink slime’ case against media companies on behalf of their meat production client.

The former partners at Winston & Strawn, J. Erik Connolly and Nicole Wrigley, are now partners at Benesch and their ‘slime’ lawsuit won $177 million from Disney and over ABC’s reporting on the processed beef product.

And the Smartmatic lawsuit relates to the very survival of the company itself, but also the democratic process, apart from anything else.

And so the pleadings continue with some very precise and incisive writing about what had been done –

“Defendants have always known these facts. They knew Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 U.S. election. They knew the election was not stolen. They knew the election was not rigged or fixed. They knew these truths just as they knew the Earth is round and two plus two equals four.

“Defendants did not want Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to win the election. They wanted President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence to win re-election. Defendants were disappointed. But they also saw an opportunity to capitalize on President Trump’s popularity by inventing a story. Defendants decided to tell people that the election was stolen from President Trump and Vice President Pence.“

“This is the first in a series of steps we are taking to defend our company against baseless attacks that are intended to damage our reputation as a means to undermine confidence in election outcomes,” Antonio Mugica said in a statement to CNBC.

“We stand to lose billions of dollars in business in the coming years because of these baseless attacks on our company,” he said.

But a multi-billion defamation case framed with some sharply-written accusations may begin the transformational return to the non-fake news that a new era of politics could usher in. Time will tell.