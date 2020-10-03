Donald Trump COVID Test: Statement on President Trump’s Positive COVID Test Result

October 2, 2020 – The Lincoln Project today released the following statement in response to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19:

“The Lincoln Project wishes the President, First Lady, and the many White House, campaign staff, and those exposed to COVID-19 a swift recovery.

“We encourage anyone who traveled with the Presidential party, attended a rally, fundraiser or meeting with the President or campaign or staff to get tested immediately and quarantine appropriately. It is the responsibility of the White House and the Trump campaign to keep the American people informed of the COVID status of everyone exposed. The campaign has the obligation to begin contact tracing for the thousands of followers who have attended Trump’s maskless rallies.

“The Lincoln Project sincerely hopes Trump’s infection with COVID sends a signal to the Americans who follow him to take this deadly disease seriously. From the start, the President and his media cheerleaders have amplified dangerously irresponsible messages about the transmissibility, seriousness, and fatality rates of COVID. They have ignored and marginalized scientific and medical experts, placed political hacks in positions at HHS and elsewhere to prevent the American people from receiving accurate information about the pandemic, and spread false information about spurious cures.

“The President’s own admissions to Bob Woodward that he knew of the seriousness of COVID in February and that he told his people to “slow the testing down” are stark reminders that this President has lied about COVID and its impact from the beginning. We hope the President’s followers will take heed. This disease is not a hoax; it is a killer. Masks, social distancing, and handwashing are vital elements in protecting yourself from COVID. There is no vaccine available at this time. Hydroxychloroquine does not cure or treat COVID in any way.

“We must also note that over 200,000 Americans have died of COVID, a loss to America made worse by Donald Trump’s recklessness and lies. The election continues. Donald Trump must be defeated. The Lincoln Project will continue to prosecute the case against Trump every day from now until Joe Biden takes the oath of office.”