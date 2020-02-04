Experienced Client-Focused Debt Lawyer Joins Sullivan & Worcester, NY

Powered by LawFuel – JENNIFER PASTARNACK JOINS SULLIVAN IN NEW YORK TO HEAD THE FIRM’S GLOBAL DEBT AND CLAIMS TRADING PRACTICE
New York City and Boston, February 4, 2020 – International law firm Sullivan & Worcester announced today that Jennifer Pastarnack has joined the firm as a partner to lead its firmwide Global Debt and Claims Trading practice in New York, expanding Sullivan’s offerings of corporate, bankruptcy and restructuring services in the United States and in London.
“At Sullivan, client relationships are at the core of our success. Jennifer brings that same client-focused, value-driven mentality to her practice. She has tremendous experience in a specialized area of the markets our domestic and international clients are interested in,” said Joel Carpenter, managing partner of the firm. “She is a great fit and we’re pleased that she’s chosen Sullivan as her new professional home.”
Pastarnack works with hedge funds, investment banks and asset managers in trading the debt of financially distressed companies in domestic and cross-border transactions in the secondary market. She is well-versed in all aspects of the investment life cycle for claim trades including diligence reviews, claim evaluation and structuring, and has provided counsel on a broad mix of complex regulatory, legal and commercial matters, including U.S. federal securities laws. She joins Sullivan from Clifford Chance, prior to that she was with Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.
“Sullivan has the dynamic platform I wanted for the next stage of my career,” Pastarnack said. “The firm has outstanding legal talent, is an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking organization, and recognizes the importance of investing in technology to better serve our clients.”
Sullivan is a member of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, Inc., the trade association for the U.S. debt industry, and the Loan Market Association, the trade association for the European debt trading industry. Pastarnack will be working closely the firm’s Chambers-ranked Bankruptcy & Restructuring group.
“Jennifer is an excellent lawyer whose experience in the debt and claims trading area is unique among our peers and will allow us to expand the services we provide to our existing fund and bankruptcy clients,” said Jeffrey Gleit, head of the Bankruptcy & Restructuring group.
As a pro bono advocate, Pastarnack successfully co-represented a client in a Special Immigration Juvenile Status immigration case in Brooklyn Family Court. In October 2019, she published an article in the New York Law Journal entitled “Bankruptcy Trade Claim Market: The Dangers of Claim Trading Platforms and Automated Contracts” and was featured in a lengthy Corporate Counsel Business Journal article in May, 2019, that shared Jennifer’s unique approach to client relationships and business generation. Pastarnack earned her J.D. cum laude at New York Law School and received her B.S. from Cornell University in Labor and Industrial Relations.
About Sullivan
Sullivan & Worcester (Sullivan) is a leading AmLaw 200 law firm. With over 200 attorneys in Boston, London, New York, Tel Aviv and Washington, DC, they guide organizations that are rewriting the rules. Sullivan’s clients, including Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses, rely on Sullivan’s strategic vision, comfort with complexity and intense focus on results. ZAG / Sullivan & Worcester (formerly ZAG-S&W) — a joint venture between Israel-based Zysman, Aharoni, Gayer & Co. and Sullivan & Worcester LLP — provides counsel to Israel-based companies and U.S. companies with Israeli interests on a variety of legal matters including access to capital markets, international tech IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and tax. For more information please visit sullivanlaw.com.
