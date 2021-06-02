Fenwick Named USA Technology M&A Law Firm of the Year

This is the seventh consecutive year the firm has received a Technology Law Firm of the Year award from Global M&A Network.

Fenwick was also honored with the Large Middle Market Corporate Deal of the Year for representing Silver Peak, a leader in the SD-WAN market with more than 1,500 production SD-WAN customers around the world, in its $925 million acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Co-chaired by corporate partners Doug Cogen and Kris Withrow, Fenwick’s M&A practice represents leading series acquirers and innovative target companies in strategic transactions, with a focus on the technology and life sciences sectors. In addition to its Global M&A Network honors, Fenwick is also ranked among leading M&A firms by publications including Chambers USA, The Legal 500 and U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms guide.

More information can be obtained from Global M&A Network’s announcement.