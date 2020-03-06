Former Black Cap Returns to Home Town Law Firm

Former Black Cap Andrew Penn has returned to his home town Wanganui after spending 12 years working as Executive Legal Counsel at AMP Capital Partners.
He has joined Treadwell Gordon.
He has played five one day internationals for New Zealand as a Black Cap and toured overseas three times with the team.
He was described once in a Herald article as the sort of cricketer sports psychologists perform case studies on, following his seizing up in a match against Sri Lanka.
Penn had the sort of game sports psychologists perform case-studies on, bowling four wides in his second over – which went for 19 runs – and letting loose another four wides when introduced later in the innings.NZ Herald report, 2001
However Penn, a commercial and property lawyer, has told the local media he is excited to be back in his old stomping ground of Wanganui. Treadwell Gordon are the largest law firm in the city with four partners and six principals, of whom Penn is one.
