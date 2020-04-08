Freshfields’ Suspends Partner Distributions & Bonuses

The coronavirus pandemic has seen Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer suspend its latest quarterly partner distributions along with bonuses and reviews.

For the three months to April, the law firm will not be paying to partners and it has put a freeze on pay rises for its lawyers globally. It has also delayed a decision on bonuses until later in the year, according to reports from Law.com.

Freshfields operates 27 officesz globally with over 2000 lawyers and almost 5000 staff iin total.

Temporary flexible working arrangements and reduced hours will also be offered by the firm for those who are interested.

“We are focused on supporting our people and continuing to serve our clients as we all adapt to the social and economic uncertainties,” a Freshfields spokesperson said.

“We are managing our business responsibly and will continue to invest in our business for the long term.”

Equity partners’ remuneration at the magic circle law firm rose 6 per cent to £1.8m in the 12 months leading up to the end of April 2019, making them some of the highest paid corporate lawyers in the City.

