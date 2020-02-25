Gibson Dunn Hit Double Digit Growth Target

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher posted a second consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019, as the firm’s revenues crossed the $2 billion threshold for the first time.

Law.com reported Gibson Dunn chairman Kenneth Doran saying “It was a fabulous year.”

He said that the firm, founded in Los Angeles, closes in on a quarter-century of nonstop growth.

It’s profits per equity partner grew even more, up 12.4 per cent from 2018 to $3.76 million in 2019.

