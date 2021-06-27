Goodwin Procter Has Boosted Its Tech Law Practice With 12 Hires From Rival Law Firms

Contents
Goodwin Procter has boosted its its technology practice with the addition of twelve lawyers — including seven partners — from rival firms in New York, Silicon Valley and Washington DC.
Goodwin has been elevating its tech law practice recently with nearly 50 lawyers joining the firm this year and has taken four partners from Boston-based Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe along with a four-lawyer team from the same firm.
It has also hired two Jones Day partners and a former partner from Orricks and latterly Latham & Watkins.
The moves reflect Goodwin’s ongoing commitment to expanding its tech practice amid booming M&A activity in the sector. .
Commenting on the Orrick hires, Anthony McCusker, co-chair of Goodwin’s technology practice, said: “These lawyers are all deeply entrenched in the emerging company and venture capital ecosystems of New York and Washington, D.C., geographies with vibrant technology markets, and each is a well-known leader in their respective practices.”
He added: “We’ve always been focused on serving the technology sector. As innovation continues to fuel the global economy and the market continues to evolve, we’re hiring the best lawyers out there to support our clients.”
The move is expected to intensify continued developments in the legal tech sector as major law firms seek to increase their capabilities in the growing sector.