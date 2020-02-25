Hinshaw Adds Five Lawyer Group to Consumer Financial Services Practice in New York

7 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Brian S. McGrath & Victor Matthews Join as Partners along with Three Associates

Team Brings Extensive Complex Litigation and Compliance Experience

New York ‒ February 24, 2020 ‒ The U.S. law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is pleased to announce that partner Brian S. McGrath and a team of four attorneys have joined the firm in the Consumer Financial Services Practice in New York. Formerly with McGlinchey Stafford, the group includes McGrath and Victor Matthews, who also joins as a partner, and associates Ashley R. Newman, Ronald Park, and Mitra Singh.

In addition to running a complex bet-the-company litigation practice, McGrath served as managing partner of McGlinchey’s New York office. His background includes a mix of public sector practice and private practice, having served early in his career as Special Assistant District Attorney in the Kings County District Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, NY, on secondment from Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP (previously Dewey Ballantine LLP).

“Brian and his outstanding team represent the latest strategic addition to Hinshaw’s Consumer Financial Services Practice and will help our firm meet increasing demand from companies in compliance and litigation matters,” said Justin Penn, chair of the practice. “The group is skilled in the courtroom and well-versed on the wide array of federal and state laws that impact financial services companies. Additionally, members of the team have significant experience with other industries, including insurance, which is a key industry segment at Hinshaw.”

According to McGrath, Hinshaw’s deep bench in the Consumer Financial Services sector, the firm’s national platform, and its commitment to diversity and inclusion helped convince the team to make the move. A 2018 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), McGrath is committed to diversity in the legal industry and intends to actively participate in the firm’s LGBTQ Affinity Network. “The firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is a big part of who I am and something I’ve made part of my own practice,” said McGrath.

“Hinshaw’s Consumer Financial Services Practice complements our practice, including their work representing clients in mortgage and Fair Credit Reporting Act matters,” added McGrath. “The firm’s platform and broad range of services will immediately allow us to offer our clients more capabilities including in the areas of insurance, cyber security, and employment advice and counsel. It’s the right place and the right time for our group to make this move.”

Brian S. McGrath

McGrath advises companies in the mortgage lending sector, representing companies in lender liability litigation, and litigation under federal consumer protection statutes, the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). He represents companies in a wide range of complex commercial litigation matters, including financial services, intellectual property, antitrust, and white-collar criminal investigations. Beginning his legal career at Dewey Ballantine in 2000, he developed a sophisticated and diverse practice. While at Dewey, he handled two related cases of first impression that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, resulting in a landmark decision on the doctrine of licensee estoppel. He alsopracticed law at Hogan Lovells US LLP prior to joining McGlinchey Stafford in 2015. McGrath received his B.A. from The State University of New York at Geneseo, and his J.D. magna cum laude from The State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law.

Victor Matthews

Matthews represents mortgage lenders, servicers and other financial services companies in a wide array of litigation matters, including consumer financial services, real estate and general commercial litigation. With almost 15 years of experience, he also advises companies in title insurance defense and contested mortgage foreclosure litigation, as well as a broad range of other issues. He received his B.A. from Binghamton University and his J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law.

Ashley R. Newman

Newman has a general commercial litigation and arbitration practice, representing companies in breach of contract claims, fire damage and business interruption litigation, construction defect cases, and insurance coverage disputes related to risk management, commercial general liability and directors and officers liability. She also advises financial services companies on FDCPA and consumer fraud claims. She began her law practice at Herrick, Feinstein LLP before joining McGlinchey Stafford in 2015. She received her B.A. summa cum laude from Villanova University and her J.D. cum laude from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

Ronald Park

Park represents banks, mortgage servicers and investors, lenders and other consumer financial services companies in a wide array of litigation matters, with a focus on defending consumer litigation claims in lender liability cases. In addition, he advises banks and financial institutions in various disputes related to state and federal consumer protection, licensing, lending, usury, leasing and sales laws, and defends claims related to TILA, RESPA, Home Ownership and Equity Protection Act (HOEPA) and FCRA. Prior to joining McGlinchey Stafford, he served as an Agency Attorney in the New York City Department of Buildings. He received his B.A. from New York University and his J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, serving as a summer law clerk for the Honorable Ruben Franco of the New York City Civil Court.

Mitra Singh

Singh has a commercial litigation and consumer financial services litigation practice, including litigating contested mortgage foreclosures, bankruptcy, and real estate and title issues. He also defends financial services companies in cases related to payment disputes and claims arising under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), FDCPA and FCRA. He received his B.S. magna cum laude from St. John’s University and his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law.

