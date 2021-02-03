Is David Boies Looking At Stemming The Tide of Departures?

The departures from leading legal boutique Boies Schiller Flexner have been significant, after more than 60 partners departed in recent times, including the co-managing partner Nicholas Gravante and the litigators Karen Dunn and Bill Isaacson.

LawFuel has previously reported on the troubled firm and its partner departures.

Harrison Barnes

Bloomberg Law reports that name partner David Boies is now looking to stem the flow and rebuild the firm by targeting possible acquisitions and recruiting the leading legal recruiter Harrison Barnes from BCG Attorney Search, to focus on the rebuild.

Boies Schiller has recently installed a new leadership team and has also distanced itself from the options that Bloomberg Law reported on in a January 10 report.

Barnes suggested in the nearly 40-page report that Boies Schiller slash its roster of attorneys, bring in a new team of professional managers, and consider merging with competitor Quinn Emanuel.

He also paused to cite the infamous 1964 Kitty Genovese murder, discuss the careers of self-help guru Tony Robbins and

cientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, and offer his purchase of a $15 million Southern California home as lesson in the dangers of hubris.

“This ‘report’ was entirely unsolicited,” a firm spokesperson told Bloomberg Law. “It was done without our knowledge or our participation. The firm has a clear strategy for the future, which we are executing.”

Among the options, Barnes discussed in the report the option of acquiring a smaller firm like California litigation shop Hueston Hennigan or merging with a large firm like Quinn Emanuel.

“This combination would be unstoppable and create an enduring brand,” Barnes said of a potential tie up with Quinn Emanuel. The firm is among the 25 largest in the country, bringing in nearly $1.3 billion last year, according to AmLaw data.