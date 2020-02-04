Latham & Watkins Target More Law Firms To Boost Emerging Companies Practice

Latham & Watkins’ London office has continued its hiring spree, targeting two ‘mid-market’ law firms with new hires.
Legal Business report that Taylor Wessing has seen its head of technology, media and communications Mike Turner leave for the US firm alongside Bird & Bird’s corporate partner Shing Lo. Both hires, announced at the end of January were voted in by Latham’s partnership in early January and will join the firm over the next few weeks.
The loss of Turner will be felt by Taylor Wessing who have already lost a four partner team to Goodwin Procter only a few months ago.
‘We are the first law firm that has a compelling emerging companies and venture capital practice on the West Coast, East Coast, Europe and Asia,’ Latham’s London corporate co-chair Robbie McLaren told Legal Business. ‘On top of this, we have the ability to do M&A and equity capital transactions in these jurisdictions as well, and that’s what clients are looking for.’
Promoted to the partnership in 2016, McLaren was until this move the only City partner covering the tech space at the firm: ‘When we set out to refine our global strategy in this sector we thought: where are we underweight in this space? The answer was London.’
‘As a West Coast heritage firm we understand how [the emerging companies practice] works and the opportunities it offers. There is such a great opportunity in this space with the amount of money being raised by private companies that we thought it would make sense to hire two outstanding practitioners.’
He said that when the firm started scouting partners last summer, Turner and Lo were the two names at the top of the list.
LB reported Turner had joined Taylor Wessing from another UK tech-focused firm Osborne Clarke in 2013 and forged relationships with a number of tech companies both sides of the Atlantic, such as Farfetch.
More LawFuel Headlines
- Experienced Client-Focused Debt Lawyer Joins Sullivan & Worcester, NYPowered by LawFuel – JENNIFER PASTARNACK JOINS SULLIVAN IN NEW YORK TO HEAD THE FIRM’S GLOBAL DEBT AND CLAIMS TRADING PRACTICE New York City and … Read more
- Golf Fees Allegedly Faked By Law Firm PartnerAbovetheLaw report of a disciplinary complaint by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission against former Vedder Price partner Robert Hankes who was fired with … Read more
- Linklaters Take a Risk Averse Approach to the Boozy Social Event To Stem #Metoo MayhemSuch is the state of the #Metoo movement in the legal profession that Magic Circle firm Linklaters has launched a 'sober supervisor' scheme to avoid … Read more
- The ‘Made-for-Netflix’ Great Ghosn Escape and How Latham & Watkins Are Having To Face The MusicAfter former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's 'great escape' from Japan, the Big Auto Boss has blasted Big Law's Latham & Watkins – along with the … Read more
- Management Changes at Bryan Cave AnnouncedPowered by LawFuel.com – The global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has announced management changes to its governing Board and other leadership positions, … Read more
- Mueller Investigation Lawyer Joins CooleyPowered by LawFuel – Firm’s latest addition to East Coast litigation bench arrives from Office of the Solicitor General + Mueller probe Washington, DC – … Read more
- The Decade's Big Law Failures: Why Do Big Law Firms Fail?Brian Holmes – Remember Dewey & LeBoef? Just one of the last decade's law firm failures, some of which BloombergBigLaw have kindly catalogued as a … Read more
- Law Firm Merger Leads To Top 50 Firm For Faegre & Drinker BiddlePowered by LawFuel – Faegre Baker Daniels and Drinker Biddle & Reath announced today the combination of their law firms, following an affirmative vote by … Read more
Leave a Reply