The LawFuel Gender Survey: New Zealand’s Most Female-Friendly Law Firms in 2020

The LawFuel Gender Survey: New Zealand's Most Female-Friendly Big Law Firms in 2020
Gender equality continues as one of the major objectives for most law firms who seek to equalize female partner numbers to the preponderance of female law graduates, as well as the demand for greater opportunity for women to reach the highest levels of legal practice.
The LawFuel law firm survey, undertaken in September 2020 ranks equity partners only, rather than equity and salaried partners and shows Dentons as the ‘gender leader’ with 41 per cent of their partners being female. Last year’s leader, DLA Piper, remains at 38 per cent female partners and sits at no. 2 in the list with Anderson Lloyd remaining in no. 3 position with 33 per cent female leaders.
Equity Partner Numbers
Rank
Firm
% Equity
Total Female Partners
Equity Ranking 2019
1.
Dentons
41%
13
No. 2. Last year (as Kensington Swan) 33%
2.
DLA Piper*
38%
23
No. 1. Last year 38%
3.
Anderson Lloyd
33%
7
3. Last year 32%
4.
Russell McVeagh
32%
12
4. Last year 31%
5.
Meredith Connell
31%
13
5. Last year 28%
6.=
Simpson Grierson
30%
13
5. Last year 26%
6.=
Chapman Tripp
30%
14
8. Last year 22%
6=
MinterEllisonRuddWatts
30%
14
9. Last year 26%
7.
Buddle Findlay
28%
12
5= Last year 26%
8.
Bell Gully
27%
12
7 Last year 23%
9.
Lane Neave*
25%
4
6. Last year 25%
10.
Duncan Cotterill
20%
8
No listing
11.
Tompkins Wake
13%
–
No Listing
*Lane Neave has 24 partners in total, of whom 10 are female (42 per cent) and four female partners who are equity-sharing.
Anthony Harper did not respond with information on the partner split. However the firm has 30 partners of whom seven are women (23 per cent)
What Are The Firms Doing to Promote Female Leaders?
A variety of initiatives are being taken by law firms to increase the number of women at the board table.
Dentons, the List leader has 50 per cent of their board female and has 60 per cent and 62 per cent respectively of their Special Counsel and Associates who are female.
“We believe our continued gender diversity initiatives have created a culture that has removed some of the traditional barriers to women reaching senior levels,” says Pippa Grey, (pictured) Business Development Manager at Dentons.
“The initiatives have been implemented through strong Board, CEO and leadership adoption and deep consultation and engagement with staff at all levels.”
The firm includes unconscious bias training, ‘targeted confidence’ training and a partnership deed ensuring board representation for both genders.
Minter Ellison Rudd Watts (30 per cent female partners) note that they have a female chair (Sarah Sinclair) and along with other firms their gender split in the Special Counsel and Associate ranks has a high female quotient, being 63 per cent and 72 per cent respectively.
At the bottom of the table, Tompkins Wake note that although at 13 per cent female equity partners, they note that seven of the last 10 partner hires – with 10 in total – were women.
Linda Clark Interview: LawFuel
The Gender Issues Continue
The firms have increasingly embraced the equity partnership model with an increase in the number of female partners in equity partnership.
One of the disappointments is with one of the largest firms, the 30 partner Anthony Harper who have just seven female partners who may or may not be equity partners.
Wynn Williams (21 partners, 11 female) indicated that not all partners were equity, but of those who were, ‘over 50 per cent’ were women. However as we do not know the number of equity partners in total we are unable to provide an accurate record of where the firm sits in the table. If all were equity, then over 50 per cent would, of course, place them front and centre.
Gender Equality – Gender equality has been a major driver for recent Law Society initiatives with the Gender Equality Charter set up in 2018 to assist in the closing of the gap, examining recruitment retention, work allocation and pay issues.
Give us your feedback about gender issues in New Zealand law firms.
The LawFuel Gender Survey: New Zealand’s Most Female-Friendly Big Law Firms in 2020 Gender equality continues as one of the major objectives for most law firms who seek to equalize female partner numbers to the preponderance of female law graduates, as well as the demand for greater opportunity for women to reach the highest levels […]
Bell Gully chair Anna Buchly has won the 2020 INFINZ Hunter Campbell Diversity and Inclusion award, underpinning the firm’s commitment to providing a diverse and inclusive environment. At the awards held in Auckland last night, Anna was recognised for encouraging and nurturing diversity, in particular around gender and diverse representation at all levels. Managing partner Haydn Wong said the firm’s […]
LegalVision, Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing law firm, has announced plans to expand its operations into New Zealand from 1 January 2021. LegalVision has assisted over 150,000 Australian businesses and will replicate in New Zealand its successful tech-driven model of providing highly responsive, fixed-fee legal services. “The New Zealand market is similar to Australia in that there is […]
The bitter legal battle between Owen Glenn and Eric Watson has resulted in a four month prison term for Watson after he was sentenced to four months’ jail for contempt of court for withholding information from the philanthropist magnate. The prominent businessman was handed the immediate prison sentence by a High Court judge in London. […]
The nightmare election result for the National Party may have been anticipated by leader Judith Collins, who told a group of Hamilton lawyers last week that she was holding on to her practising certificate as something to fall back on. Her question now may be whether fallback time has come. Asked why she retained her […]
Two of New Plymouth’s oldest law firms are to merge next year, involviong over 50 staff between them. RMY Legal, which has five partners, is to merge with Billings Lawyers, a four partner/director firm, are to merge next April a joint statement from the firms announced. “We both share similar values and have highly experienced […]
Law Marketing & How To Use the Rainmaking Cycle to Become a Rainmaker Lindsay Griffiths* – In many different blogs and Rainmaking Recommendations, I have said – repeatedly, that Rainmaking is about 3 things: Creating visibility and becoming known as an authority in the field of law that you practice – this is known […]