LawFuel’s 2020 New Zealand Lawyer of the Year

A conversation with Cassie Nicholson

LawFuel spoke with Cassie Nicholson about her role during one of the most eventful and challenging years ever.

LF: What was the nature of the drafting work the PCO did for the pandemic?

CN: There were two main types of drafting work needed for COVID:

First, legislation was needed to implement the lockdowns across our whole economy and place controls at our borders. The main tool used was a type of secondary legislation – relatively short legislative “orders” (though they have grown in length over time).

In addition, a new Act was enacted before we went to alert level 2 so as to provide a more targeted approach to deal with this pandemic, particularly so containing the more proportionate or lower level controls could be implemented for alert levels 2 and 1.

Secondly though, legislation was needed to manage the impacts of the lockdowns and other effects of the response to COVID-19 – for example, since most people were working remotely we needed to remove some requirements for things to be done “in person”.

LF: That was obviously high-pressure work. How many pieces of legislation needed to be drafted?

CN: Our PCO staff worked at a high level of intensity – many without breaks for many weeks and (of course) while working remotely – to enable 9 Bills and 31 pieces of secondary legislation to be both drafted and enacted (including with short intense select committee processes) within the first 3 months of the pandemic.

One Bill alone was 163 pages long and amended 45 other Acts to enable businesses, local government, and others to manage the impacts of COVID-19 and to mitigate potential impacts on the economy and society.

We had a huge team of drafters, and countless other lawyers across the public sector, working on that.

The first 3 months was the most intense phase of the legislative response, but the COVID order work has actually continued.

Of course changes continue to be needed to adjust testing requirements or border settings as risks change or the understanding of the pandemic develops. PCO staff have been vital in all aspects of this COVID order work – not just in doing the drafting itself, but working with others across government to coordinate responses requiring many different agencies’ involvement often in very tight timeframes.

LF: How did you actually work out the practicalities of how to draft this legislation in these unprecedented circumstances?

CN: We have had to work very differently to do the COVID order work particularly.