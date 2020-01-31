Legal Tech: Law Practice Management Software Market 2019

Powered by LawFuel – The report titled “Legal Practice Management Software Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.
The global Legal Practice Management Software market size was 1050 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2720 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the Legal (or Law) Practice Management Software market, Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm’s case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts’ electronic filing systems, etc.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Legal Practice Management Software Market: Themis Solutions, AppFolio, TrialWorks, Needles, The Legal Assistant, Legal Files, DPS Software, RELX Group, Smokeball, Rocket Matter, Leap, LawYee, Thomson Reuters Elite, Executive Data Systems, Eclipse Legal Systems, Abacus Data Systems, CaseFlow, Matrix Pointe Software and others.
Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Split By Product Type and Applications:
This report segments the global Legal Practice Management Software Market on the basis of Types are:
Cloud-based
On-premises
On the basis of Application, the Global Legal Practice Management Software Market is segmented into:
Law Firms & Attorneys
Courts
Other Users
Legal practice management software is a type of tool for law practice management activities. And the Legal practice management software can be classified as cloud-based and on-premise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.
Regional Analysis For Legal Practice Management Software Market:
For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Legal Practice Management Software Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.
