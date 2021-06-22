Legal Tech Superstar Cat Casey Joins AI eDiscovery Platform as ‘Blue Flame Thinker’

Share the news LinkedIn Pinterest Reddit Email

Reveal-Brainspace, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced last month that it has brought Cat Casey, an industry veteran and blue flame thinker on board to further bolster its powerhouse leadership team. The strategic hire directly aligns with the company’s continued commitment to invest in AI technology adoption in the practice of law.

“Our leadership team, with the addition of Cat, is one of the best in the entire legal technology industry,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. “We are beyond thrilled to welcome her to the Reveal team and know that her background and brilliance will greatly contribute to the company’s current and ongoing success.”

Cat Casey, former Chief Innovation Officer at DISCO, and known to many as “Techno Cat,” is a force in the legal technology space. As one of the most influential C-Suite executives in the rapidly growing legal technology space and one of very few women serving in this function, Casey has spent her career advocating for legal professionals who embrace technology to deliver better legal outcomes. Her new role as Chief Growth Officer at Reveal will be to support Reveal’s mission and create new opportunities for AI adoption by leveraging Reveal’s powerful technology platform.

“Reveal caught my eye by combining the most robust legal AI platforms (NexLP and Brainspace) and leading legal technology minds into a single powerhouse, disrupting the entire eDiscovery market in the process. After a strong case of fear of missing out (FOMO), I knew I must join this lightning in a bottle,” said Cat Casey, Reveal’s new Chief Growth Officer. “In an industry where there is often a lot of hype without substance, Reveal delivers powerful, innovative, and intuitive solutions for complex legal challenges. I am excited to share the story of Reveal with the world and to continue to drive the legal industry to embrace a tech-enabled future.”

This strategic new talent acquisition comes on the heels of record-breaking growth for Reveal, including signing on more than 30 new clients in Q1 2021. Reveal also continues to shape the legal innovation industry with its M&A activity – acquiring NexLP and merging with Brainspace. Currently, Reveal’s customers include the leading legal service providers, law firms, corporations and government agencies around the globe – all looking to the company’s frictionless automation of custom eDiscovery workflows.

About Reveal-Brainspace

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time and money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

