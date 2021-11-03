LegalTech News – How Should Law Firms Use AI To Increase Efficiency & Add Value For Clients?

The legal profession is traditionally seen as one of the most conservative and least innovative occupations in the corporate world. What advice do you have for lawyers or firms that may believe that removing the human element to mundane tasks also runs the risk of overlooking AI-created errors and allowing them to multiply?

First of all, AI is not a perfect salve to errors in legal work. AI-created errors can and do occur in instances where there is a complete reliance on the software. When people balk at using a document discovery software, it’s because they think the output should be perfect; and in some instances, it’s not. That’s OK. Neither AI nor humans are perfect, meaning that you need to have quality-control processes built in to support the software and ensure errors are caught. Automation doesn’t completely remove the necessity for a human element – in many instances, people are still involved, but what and how they work changes.

Second, automated tasks will be performed in a way that is as good as the thought and programming that went into the automation. If errors are made in the set-up, yes, those errors will be replicated. That is why at the front end you need to ensure that you obtain the right input, both from a technical and from a legal perspective. However, when an error does occur in an automated process, there should at least be a consistent audit trail as to how that error happened and where and when it was replicated. It can be fixed. Where the error is due to human discretion, or human inattention, it can be far harder to trace and undo. A good quality control process with checks is also essential.

Finally, of course, it is not every task, decision node or process that is ripe for automation. Where there is a strong element of legal judgment or discretion, tasks will require a lawyer or other legal professional. However, I do challenge lawyers to closely scrutinize their work, to understand it as a process, and as a series of decisions, and to really break down which points require actual lawyer brain, and which ones can be sorted and determined through logic programming. Conservatism on the part of lawyers when it comes to automation otherwise destroys value.

How do you see the automation in the legal sector evolving in the future? What is the next hurdle to wider adoption of it by lawyers, firms, and in-house counsel alike?

Automation in the legal profession will increase. Because of the cost of human capital and the drive for greater value in legal services, increased automation in the delivery of legal services is an inevitability. Where law firms and lawyers can use technology to improve their work product, their speed, their efficiency and their service delivery, it is imperative. This is a when and how, not an if problem.

Navigating the available solutions, understanding how those solutions fit within your organizations, and building an implementation and change management plan with buy-in from key stakeholders will be the greatest hurdles. Also note that in an increasingly automated world, the adoption of technology will be driven not only by our clients but by the court system, legislation, practice standards and professional guidelines.