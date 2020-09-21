The LawFuel Lawyer Celebs List

A New York Times best selling author and comic book writer acclaimed for her horror fantasy comic Monstress, and her paranormal romance and urban fantasy novels including The Hunter Kiss and Tiger Eye series Marjorie Liu has also worked for Marvel Comics include NYX, X-23, Dark Wolverine, and Astonishing X-Men. But she graduated as a lawyer from the University of Wisconsin and worked as a lawyer for a period before becoming disillusioned with legal life.

She wrote poetry, short stories, and non-fiction pieces, then submitted her first novel, a paranormal romantic adventure set in China and the United States entitled Tiger Eye. She has taught a course at MIT on comic book writing and participated at the VONA/VOICES Workshop as guest lecturer at UC Berkeley for popular fiction.

