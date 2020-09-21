The LawFuel Lawyer Celebs List

He may not look like your typical Harvard Law graduate, but David Otunga not only has a law degree and has passed the Illinois bar exam, but he also has a degree on psychology from the University of Illinois.

But it is as a wrestler and actor that Otunga gained his fame. He was the runner-up on the first season of NXT. He is also an original member of The Nexus and The New Nexus, being the only member present through the entire duration of the stable in every incarnation. He became a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, having one reign each with fellow Nexus members John Cena and Michael McGillicutty.

He is married to actress and singer Jennifer Hudson.

Get LawFuel Power News Weekly Subscribe to get our top news weekly Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.