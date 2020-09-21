The LawFuel Lawyer Celebs List

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly qualified in law in 1995 and became an associate in the Chicago office of law firm Bickel & Brewer. She co-wrote legal articles and worked at Jones Day before applying for a job with Fox in 2004 when she hosted her own legal segment, Kelly’s Court. However she subsequently went on to host her top-rated news show The Kelly File.

She subsequently left Fox for NBC where she was being paid reportedly between $15 million and $20 million a year. Her contract was terminated in January 2019.

She maintained contacts and used YouTube and Instagram to score an interview in May with Tara Reade at the center of a sexual assault claim against Joe Biden. Her profile and media smarts have now lead to the formation of a media company, Devil May Care Productions. “With Devil May Care Media, I answer only to my audience and my conscience. Those who like what I have to say will find the experience deeply rewarding. Those who don’t can look elsewhere,” Kelly said in a statement.