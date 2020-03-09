MinterEllisonRuddWatts Partner Stacey Shortall Named Social Mobility Lawyer of the Year

Congratulations to Partner Stacey Shortall, named Social Mobility Lawyer of the Year at the inaugural Chambers Diversity and Inclusion Awards: Asia-Pacific 2020 announced in Mumbai, India last night.
The Chambers Diversity and Inclusion Awards celebrate in-house legal teams and law firms who are furthering the advancement of diversity and inclusion, both within the legal profession and the community.One of only three finalists nominated, Stacey Shortall’s passion and commitment to bridging gaps in the community has changed the lives of many New Zealanders whether it’s been through education in low decile schools via the Homework Club, her work to retain connections between mothers in prison and their children through the Mothers Project or establishing a national platform (HelpTank) making it easier for professionals to volunteer their skills for community projects.
“Stacey leads from the front, whether she is advising clients or giving back to the community,” says MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ Chief Executive, Andrew Poole.”Stacey is one of our real stars and an inspiration to us all.
Her commitment to helping those around her on top of her leading dispute resolution and advisory practice is absolutely incredible. This fantastic win follows closely behind her semi-finalist status for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.”Congratulations also to MinterEllison on winning the Outstanding Firm for Diversity and Inclusion – International at the awards.
