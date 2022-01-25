MinterEllisonRuddWatts Promotes 10 To Partner and Senior Associate Level

Leading New Zealand law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts welcomed 2022 by announcing 10 new promotions at partner and senior associate levels.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Chief Executive, Andrew Poole , (pictured) says the appointments signal the firm’s ongoing growth in a challenging market.

“In these challenging business times, our firm is primarily focused on continuously adapting to best meet the needs of our clients while offering real value.

“Our exceptional people recognised in our new year promotions have all demonstrated both technical excellence and a strong commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients.

“With ongoing resilience and an unwavering commitment to helping shape New Zealand’s future, I’m incredibly proud to introduce our future leaders”.

The firm’s market leading Tax team will be further bolstered by the promotion of Simon Akozu to Partner.

Having held the position of Senior Associate for the last three years, Simon has already made a strong contribution to the firm’s Tax team regularly advising leading New Zealand corporates, financial institutions, and high net worth clients on their taxation needs. He is recognised by his clients as a trusted advisor, working with them to design effective commercial solutions.

Simon has a strong interest in mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure projects, financing arrangements and crypto assets. He also has a keen interest in tax policy and is an active thought leader with numerous published articles discussing new developments in tax, including the taxation of crypto assets.

The firm is also proud to announce nine newly promoted senior associates:

Zoë Bowden (Dispute Resolution, Auckland)

Phillip Crisp (Corporate – Tax, Auckland)

Sean Dolan (Banking and Financial Services, Auckland)

Hannah Gillies (Construction, Auckland)

Liz Hill (Construction, Auckland)

Joshua Kimpton (Dispute Resolution – Employment, Auckland)

Jasmin Matthews (Corporate, Auckland)

Zena Razoki (Banking and Financial Services, Auckland)

Shukti Sharma (Construction, Auckland)

Nine senior solicitors also received promotions, effective 1 January 2022. Congratulations to Jessica Bremner (Corporate, Auckland), Arthur Knaggs (Banking and Financial Services, Auckland), Zenia Kumar (Banking and Financial Services, Auckland), Tom Leggat (Dispute Resolution, Vivien Liu (Banking and Financial Services, Auckland), Max McMahon (Corporate, Wellington), Holly-Marie Noone (Real Estate – Environment, Auckland), Molly Stuart (Banking and Financial Services, Auckland), and Peter Wigglesworth (Corporate – Technology, Auckland).

All new year promotions took effect on 1 January 2022.