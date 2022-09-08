New Appointments at Wellington Law Firm Convex Legal

Sam French (above) has been appointed a director, after four years at the firm. Sam specialises in property and trust law, and sits on the board of several charities involved with sport, recreation and the rainbow community.

Experienced legal executive, Jenny Samson, has been promoted to Senior Associate. Jenny is an expert in property and estate planning, with 25 years’ experience as a Registered Legal Executive, including 13 years at Dentons Kensington Swan. She splits her time between the firm’s Wellington and Mana offices.

Chris Lapage has joined Convex as an Associate. Originally from Portsmouth, Chris spent 12 years working as an analyst in professional rugby, including for Wellington, the Highlanders and the Māori All Blacks, before retraining as a lawyer. He worked in the financial services team at Bell Gully’s Wellington office for five years, before moving to Convex earlier this year.

The firm has a team of eight, with offices in the Wellington CBD and in Mana, Porirua and deals with property, commercial and asset planning matters for private clients and businesses throughout New Zealand.