New Appointments to Law Society Auckland Branch Council

Last week the New Zealand Law Society | Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa announced at the Auckland Branch Annual General Meeting that Anitesh Govind, Ben Kirkpatrick and Phil Ahern will join the Auckland Branch Council. Sarah Jerebine departs the council after one term.
Senior Solicitor (Litigation & Dispute Resolution) at Auckland Council, Anitesh Govind was selected to fill a new placement as an adviser member as ILANZ Vice President. Anitesh joined ILANZ in May 2020.
Meredith Connell Senior Solicitor, Ben Kirkpatrick fills a casual vacancy left by the departure of Wilber Tupua earlier in the year who has relocated to Wellington. Ben is also Convenor of the Auckland Young Lawyer Committee.
Partner at Morrison Kent, Phil Ahern is joining the Council via the election process, taking over from Sarah Jerebine. Phil heads a team focused on commercial dispute resolution and employment law.
“The Auckland Branch Council is very excited with these new appointments,” says Council President David Campbell.
“Anitesh and Ben will bring different perspectives, giving a greater voice to in-house and young lawyers in Auckland.
“We also congratulate Phil on his appointment and look forward to having his expertise on the Council.”
The Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, 27 July at 6pm.