New Australian IP Property Law Firm Sets Up

There’s a new IP property law firm on the Australian block.

Formed by former partners from Griffith Hack together with another, they have created Integrated IP.

The Ffour IP practitioners have set up the Australian IP law firm in Perth with the intention of pioneering “a new generation” of IP and consulting firms, they say.

Its four principals are managing director Matthew Yeates, Tony Mizzi, Steven Starkie and Dr Andreas Hartmann.

Three of the four principals – Mr Mizzi, Mr Starkie and Dr Hartmann – left national IP firm Griffith Hack in late 2020. Mr Yeates left that firm at the end of 2017 to join Glasshouse Advisory.

The firm said that the firm will offer value to clients “by marrying high-calibre technical IP experts with experienced business advisers”.

“All our patent attorneys and commercial experts have previously held principal and director level positions at tier one Australian firms, bringing a wealth of experience, knowledge and a track record of client success,” it said.