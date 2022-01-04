New Zealand’s Top Criminal Barristers . . According to NZ Herald . . And The Missing Criminal Power Lawyers

The NZ Herald has named the ‘top criminal lawyers’ in the country, with an addendum of 11 after-thought barristers who the dear old newspaper thinks might be worthy of inclusion, including outgoing NZ Law Society president Tiana Epati, who some may think would struggle to enter those ranks notwithstanding her lofty legal role.

A number of the barristers, who are principally Queen City entrants, are Power List members, including Auckland Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey, (pictured) Michael Heron QC, best known perhaps for high stakes civil litigation and sports law-related matters, Ron Mansfield QC, David Jones QC, Davey Salmon QC, another strong civil litigation specialist, Solicitor General Una Jagose QC, a senior political appointee and apparatchik rather than a bar-blooded criminal barrister and SFO chief Julie Read.

The Herald list misses some of the top power lawyers listed in the LawFuel Power List, drawn from in-house research and a survey of the profession as to the lawyers who are making a difference today.

Among the list of the ‘missing’ power litigators are –

Nigel Hampton QC, one of the country’s leading criminal lawyers.

Public Defence Service chief Peter Hutchinson, if leading government lawyers are to be included, heading the largest criminal law practice in New Zealand and very much a power player.

Leading female defence lawyer Fiona Kidd-Guy, QC

