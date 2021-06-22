NZ Bar Association Given Leave To Assist in Legal Aid Case 2

NZ Bar Association Given Leave To Assist in Legal Aid Case

Leave a Comment / NZ Press Releases / By
Share the news
LinkedInPinterestReddit

The High Court has given leave to the Bar Association to intervene in an important case where the  eventual outcome will be of significance in the area of legal aid.  

Fawcett v Legal Services Commissioner is currently on appeal from a decision of the Legal Aid  Tribunal. At issue is whether work administering a legal aid file comes within the definition of “legal  services” under the Legal Services Act 2011. This is a critical point because only the provision of legal  services can be funded under the legal aid scheme. 

“In 2018, the Bar Association’s Working Group into Access to Justice identified non-payment of this  type of work as impacting significantly the efficacy of the legal aid scheme,” explains Bar Association  President Paul Radich QC. “Therefore, the question before the Court is important in the operation  of the justice system and to access to justice. It may impact our members and the general public  materially.” 

“The Association is passionate in its commitment to increasing access to justice as it impacts in a  real way on the rule of law and the overall stability of our society,” said Mr Radich. “The Bar 

Association adopts a cautious approach to applications to intervene but, as pointed out in the  decision of Associate Judge Johnston, the scope of entitlements under the Legal Services Act, and  the consequences for access to justice, are of the first importance. We believe we can assist the  Court by our involvement.” 

Wellington barrister and Council member, Felix Geiringer, appeared for the Bar Association on the  application. The Defence Lawyers Association of New Zealand and the Auckland District Law Society  have also been given leave to intervene. 

NZ Bar Association Given Leave To Assist in Legal Aid Case 3

This Week’s Best 5 Law Jobs in New Zealand – Private Client Work For Wealthy Families To Crown Prosecution Opportunities for ‘Dynamic’ Lawyers and a Key Public Law Role in Auckland

No Comments
Read More

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read
Powered by ConvertKit

Share the news
LinkedInPinterestReddit
List your legal jobs on the LawFuel Network

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy