NZ Law Awards – MinterEllisonRuddWatts named Employer of Choice at New Zealand Law Awards 2021

Top law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, was named as the Employer of Choice at the New Zealand Law Awards 2021 last night.

Senior Associate Stephanie de Groot also was awarded excellence in the Young Private Practice Lawyer of the Year category.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ Chief Executive, Andrew Poole says, “This recognition reflects the firm’s continuing efforts to create a workplace where our collaborative culture and diversity of thought work together to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

“Our culture of equality and inclusion is unique and sets our firm apart. Our clients value our work supporting broader outcomes for their organisations as well as the legal profession.”

The New Zealand Law Awards celebrate excellence within the legal profession, recognising outstanding achievements advising on the country’s largest and most complex deals, commitment to delivering excellent client service, and leading legal expertise.

The awards were announced via a virtual ceremony on Thursday, 18 November. A full list of the winners is available here.

The Employer of Choice award follows the firm winning Euromoney Legal Media Group Asia Women in Business Law Awards for Gender Diversity for five years in a row.