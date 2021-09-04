As with fellow Power List member Pip Greenwood, Cathy Quinn provides an example of successful lawyers who have morphed into roles as professional directors, although unlike her colleague she retains a role with her firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, as Consultant.

A former Hawkes Bay girl, she holds a number of governance roles serving as a non-executive director of Fletcher Building, Fonterra, Tourism Holdings and Rangatira.

A former long-term member of the Securities Commission and the Capital Markets Taskforce, she is steeped in commercial law and financial background but has also involved herself in outside activities, including chairing Fertility Associates and serving as a member of the Auckland University Council.

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.