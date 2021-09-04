It’s been a busy year for Deborah Chambers QC who continues to be at the forefront of relationship law and trust issues and front footing the law through both her work in the Courts and at seminars and other public pronouncements relating to those undergoing property splits.

She advocated for broadening the definition of “property” to include for example a spouse or partner’s enhanced earning capacity in Z v Z and for better recognition of economic disparity in cases like M v B on behalf of wives, while more recently she has acted as counsel in Clayton v Clayton, which rewrote the New Zealand trust law in the country.

Earlier this year she told media sources that New Zealand laws on divorce were out of date, particularly so far as the two-year wait was concerned prior to finalising a divorce.

